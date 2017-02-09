Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

You can find our January news feed archive here .

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

California politics

California politicians react strongly to the 9th Circuit decision to block Trump's travel ban

Liam Dillon

California's Democratic and Republican politicians issued immediate reactions to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision to uphold a temporary block on President Trump's order to ban entry to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°