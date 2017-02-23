California's gay and lesbian lawmakers condemn Trump's action on transgender students

California's gay and lesbian state legislators lambasted President Trump's decision to rescind federal guidelines protecting transgender students as an "egregious attack" on Thursday.

"The Trump administration is the real bully here, and they are putting our LGBTQ community and progress at risk," Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) said.

Lawmakers and advocates made a point to emphasize that the Trump administration's action does not change existing protections in California. The Obama administration determined that Title IX, which forbids federally funded schools from discriminating on the basis of sex, protected the gender identities of transgender students.

A 2013 California law made clear that transgender students can use bathrooms and other facilities that correspond to their gender identity, even if it does not match their biological sex.

Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), the chair of the legislative LGBT Caucus, said that when it comes to safeguarding rights for transgender people, "we will leave no stone unturned. We will ensure that we have the types of protections in this state for the most vulnerable in our communities."

He did not specify any specific legislation that would be introduced in the wake of the Trump administrations action, but said the caucus was "exploring all options."