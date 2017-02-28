This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Republicans had a busy weekend at their state convention in Sacramento .
- Federal elections officials are taking a look at the fundraising reports filed by the Democrat who lost last fall to Vista Rep. Darrell Issa, Doug Applegate.
California's statewide politicians pan Trump's speech in real time, but Gov. Jerry Brown stays silent
|Melanie Mason
Top Democratic officeholders in California gave unsurprisingly negative reviews of President Trump's first speech to Congress.
Here's a sampling of the live-tweeted comebacks from statewide officeholders:
Absent from the insta-commentary was the Democrat at the very top of California's political hierarchy: Gov. Jerry Brown. His Twitter feed had no immediate mention of the president's speech.