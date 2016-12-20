CalPERS leaders push a plan to assume less from investments, more from taxpayers

CalPERS board members meet on the first day of their December 2016 meetings.

The investment committee of California's largest pension fund took action Tuesday to lower long-term investment projections beginning next summer, a decision requiring larger annual contributions from taxpayers.

The proposal will be considered by the full board of directors of the California Public Employees Retirement Fund, CalPERS, on Wednesday. The proposal would take three years to fully implement, lowering the official rate of return on pension investments from the current 7.5% to 7%.

Ted Eliopoulos, the chief investment officer of CalPERS, told directors that the pension fund needs "additional cash to close the growing gap between benefits going out, and contributions coming in."

CalPERS officials said that the 7.5% rate of return, which was put in place four years ago, could be achieved only by moving more of the fund's $299-billion portfolio into real estate and private equity investments — the kinds of commitments that would take up dollars now being used to pay benefits to retired government workers.

"That's just not practical, reasonable or prudent," said Allan Emkin, an investment consultant asked to analyze CalPERS' options.

Under the plan, the three-year transition to a lower investment assumption would be delayed an additional year for schools and local governments. A member of Gov. Jerry Brown's budget staff said the action would require as much as $2 billion in annual state payments by the time of full implementation in 2020.

"We believe this schedule would give [government] employers time to plan their budgets and minimize the impact," said Cheryl Eason, the chief financial officer of CalPERS.

Representatives of public employee unions, who criticized the more conservative approach in a pension fund meeting last month , warned of the costs to government workers who will be required to contribute more from their paychecks.

"Nobody has the crystal ball to project the future," Jai Sookprasert of the California School Employees Assn. said to pension board members. "We believe this action you are about to take will have a major impact on employees and employers."

Investment advisors told the pension fund leaders that under current economic conditions, there could be as little as a 14% chance of CalPERS' achieving its current investment expectations over the next decade given the amount of money being paid each year to a rising number of retired government workers.

Last year, CalPERS paid out $5 billion more in retirement payments than it took in as employee contributions, a reflection of the quickly aging worker population.

"We are at this very painful, unique moment in time," CalPERS board member Priya Mathur said. "We have been entrusted by employers to deliver the pension promises that they make to their employees."