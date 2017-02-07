Crunching the numbers of California climate spending

Advocates study a map of low-income areas in California where new spending could be targeted to stem the causes of climate change.

State environmental regulators are working on an updated series of guidelines to send cap-and-trade revenue to low-income neighborhoods, the result of new legislation passed last year.

They've been holding meetings around the state in an effort to garner community input. It's one part of an ongoing push-and-pull among lawmakers and regulators intended to focus state climate programs on communities struggling with poverty and pollution.

The cap-and-trade program requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas emissions, and state officials allocate the money to initiatives that are intended to further reduce emissions.

On Monday night in Oakland, representatives from advocacy groups, utilities and government agencies gathered around large maps to discuss challenges.

How can low-income people benefit if they don't live in an area that's predominantly low-income? Do transit lines passing through low-income areas count under the state guidelines?

John Blue, the climate program manager at the California Environmental Protection Agency, said the state is getting better at determining where money needs to go. Officials previously examined pollution issues in terms of broad regions; now they're looking at individual census tracts.

"That's the new frontier," he said. "We can apply science and use that to drive policy."