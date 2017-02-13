Donald Trump is the bad guy in the first TV ad of Los Angeles' congressional race

The first television ad of the race for the 34th Congressional District is out, and President Trump stars as the bully.

In the ad for Sara Hernandez for Congress, Trump is the first and last image viewers see.

"How do you stand up to a bully?" a female narrator asks. "It takes a classroom teacher."

Hernandez, a former aide to L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar , taught middle school as part of the Teach for America program between 2005 and 2008. She most recently served as executive director for Coro Southern California, a public affairs training institute.

The 30-second ad, which began running on TV and cable channels Monday, ends by urging voters to elect Hernandez and "take Trump back to school."

Hernandez is one of 23 candidates vying for the congressional seat left empty when Xavier Becerra was sworn in as attorney general.

With seven weeks to go before the April 4 primary, it's relatively early for expensive broadcast ads to be on air, even with the compressed timeline of the special election.

But Hernandez likely has money to burn: In the last three weeks of December, she raised more than $200,000, second in place behind Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, who raised more than $300,000.