Oscars 2017: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after botched announcement
Election officials question financial reports of Darrell Issa's opponent

Morgan Cook, San Diego Union-Tribune
As Democrat Doug Applegate begins raising money for a second challenge to Republican Rep. Darrell Issa , federal elections officials are questioning his campaign’s financial reporting, and filings show a nearly $400,000 drop in cash on hand that the campaign has yet to explain.

Applegate, a retired Marine colonel from San Clemente, lost a close race in November as a first-time candidate against Issa, of Vista. Applegate soon after announced he would run again in 2018.

Applegate’s campaign has missed deadlines for five requests for additional information from the Federal Election Commission since July, records show. Election officials’ concerns include mathematical errors, misidentification of contributors, failure to adequately describe expenditures and discrepancies in accounting for loans Applegate made to the campaign.

