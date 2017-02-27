This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Republican Party is hosting its convention in Sacramento.
- On Saturday, California GOP Reps. Darrell Issa and Devin Nunes spoke to attendees, with Nunes proposing Republicans champion a handful of ideas for bold ballot initiatives . Earlier in the day, state Sen. Janet Nguyen of Garden Grove was given a hero's welcome by her colleagues .
- On Friday, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt spoke at the convention . Those in attendance were mostly supportive of President Trump's first weeks in office .
- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra spoke Friday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.
Election officials question financial reports of Darrell Issa's opponent
|Morgan Cook, San Diego Union-Tribune
As Democrat Doug Applegate begins raising money for a second challenge to Republican Rep. Darrell Issa , federal elections officials are questioning his campaign’s financial reporting, and filings show a nearly $400,000 drop in cash on hand that the campaign has yet to explain.
Applegate, a retired Marine colonel from San Clemente, lost a close race in November as a first-time candidate against Issa, of Vista. Applegate soon after announced he would run again in 2018.
Applegate’s campaign has missed deadlines for five requests for additional information from the Federal Election Commission since July, records show. Election officials’ concerns include mathematical errors, misidentification of contributors, failure to adequately describe expenditures and discrepancies in accounting for loans Applegate made to the campaign.