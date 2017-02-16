This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Democrats in Congress said they received news from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on Thursday that they "should expect many more arrests and removals this year."
- State lawmakers are considering making election day a paid holiday in California.
- Pointing out the unpopularity of Congress, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger launched an effort on Tuesday in support of overhauling redistricting rules in states across the nation.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
Sen. Dianne Feinstein to raise money in Los Angeles for her reelection bid
|Seema Mehta
Sen. Dianne Feinstein will raise money on March 17 in Los Angeles for her 2018 reelection campaign.
Donors are being asked to contribute or raise up to $10,000 to attend the luncheon at the Hancock Park home of Jon Vein, the co-founder of a software company and a former Hollywood executive who was a member of Hillary Clinton’s national finance committee during her unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign.
Among the hosts of the fundraiser are former U.S. Commerce Secretary Mickey Kantor; former Reps. Mel Levine and Howard Berman; former U.S. ambassadors John Emerson and Nancy Rubin; former Los Angeles County Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky and former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Roz Wyman.
Feinstein, 83, has not officially announced that she will seek a fifth term. She recently had a pacemaker installed, leading to speculation among California Democrats eyeing her seat. But she hinted that she does plan to seek reelection in a recent radio interview.