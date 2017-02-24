Los Angeles RNC member says Democrats fighting Trump's 'sanctuary cities' policy will pay 'a terrible, terrible price'

Nancy Neff of Palo Alto poses with a cardboard replica of President Trump at the California Republican Party's organizing convention, which kicks off Friday in Sacramento.

Republican National Committee member Shawn Steel is bullish on President Trump and, despite some skepticism about his rocky start, thinks his tenure in the White House will pay dividends for the California Republican Party.

“He knows he has 100 or 200 days to make these changes. I say you embrace him because there’s a lot more beneficial things he can do for California than vice versa,” said Steele, a former state GOP chairman who was in Sacramento on Friday for the kickoff of the party’s annual convention.

Steele also believes California Democrats fighting Trump’s new policies may face serious consequences, especially in areas defending so-called sanctuary city policies.

“They’re going to pay a terrible, terrible price,” said Steel, an attorney who works in Los Angeles County.

But while Trump has Steel’s support, he said he remains a little wary about the president’s leadership style during his first weeks in office.

“That’s the beauty of having a Trump presidency,” Steel quipped. “You’ve got to look at the Drudge Report every morning: Who did he insult? What changes is he making and what the hell is he doing inside the White House?”