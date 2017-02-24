This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Republican Party will host its convention in Sacramento today through Sunday.
- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra spoke Friday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.
- Protestors visited the homes of California's GOP members of Congress Thursday night.
- City and county officials told state lawmakers they are having a hard time keeping up with the booming business of legal marijuana .
Los Angeles RNC member says Democrats fighting Trump's 'sanctuary cities' policy will pay 'a terrible, terrible price'
Republican National Committee member Shawn Steel is bullish on President Trump and, despite some skepticism about his rocky start, thinks his tenure in the White House will pay dividends for the California Republican Party.
“He knows he has 100 or 200 days to make these changes. I say you embrace him because there’s a lot more beneficial things he can do for California than vice versa,” said Steele, a former state GOP chairman who was in Sacramento on Friday for the kickoff of the party’s annual convention.
Steele also believes California Democrats fighting Trump’s new policies may face serious consequences, especially in areas defending so-called sanctuary city policies.
“They’re going to pay a terrible, terrible price,” said Steel, an attorney who works in Los Angeles County.
But while Trump has Steel’s support, he said he remains a little wary about the president’s leadership style during his first weeks in office.
“That’s the beauty of having a Trump presidency,” Steel quipped. “You’ve got to look at the Drudge Report every morning: Who did he insult? What changes is he making and what the hell is he doing inside the White House?”