- The Legislature's independent analysts urged lawmakers on Monday to exert more influence over the state's cap-and-trade program designed to combat climate change.
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that President Trump should fire National Security Advisor Michael Flynn .
Gov. Jerry Brown says he's not worried that Trump's criticism of California will stifle help on Oroville's dam emergency
Gov. Jerry Brown, who asked President Trump for federal disaster assistance in the wake of the emergency at the Oroville Dam, said Monday that he's not worried about the recent rancor between the president and California.
"I’m sure that California and Washington will work in a constructive way, that’s my attitude," said Brown in a brief discussion with reporters after the governor met with advisors at the state's emergency operations center near Sacramento.
Brown earlier sent Trump a letter requesting a federal disaster declaration in response to the damaged spillway of the Oroville Dam. The governor's letter said the severity of the problems were likely to be more than local and state officials can handle.
Although he declined to say which member of Trump's Cabinet he had spoken with on Monday, Brown nonetheless dismissed any concern over the president's recent comments suggesting California was "out of control" and possibly not deserving of federal funds.
"I wouldn't try to pick any one comment out of the last three weeks," he said. " There will be different points of view, but we're all one America. And we all have challenges that we share in common."