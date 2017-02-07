Irvine's Rep. Mimi Walters got a petition with 1,000 signatures today asking her to hold a town hall

Activists held a rally and dropped off a petition signed by more than 1,000 people at Rep. Mimi Walters' Irvine office today that asks the Republican congresswoman to hold a town hall.

Billing the event as the "Will We Be Locked out Again? The Suspense Is Killing Us" rally, this is the third week activists have rallied outside of Walters' office to ask for a town hall.

The requested town hall would be on “time-sensitive questions related to the Trump agenda."

Organizer Anna Athena Reyes said she faxed the petition to Walters' offices and dropped off a printed copy in person, after trying to try to ensure that the signers were all actually Walters' constituents through address searches and other means.

Walters won her district by a large margin, but is one of seven Republican-held congressional districts in California where Hillary Clinton received more votes than President Trump did. Democrats say they plan to target all seven in the 2018 election.

"Our staff is in the office, working on casework, on behalf of residents of California’s 45th District. Members of this protest group have repeatedly harassed the Congresswoman’s staff and have personally targeted specific staff members. These disruptions prevent us from working for our constituents," Walters' spokeswoman Abigail Sigler said in a statement that was nearly identical to the statement provided to The Times the last time the group visited Walters' office.

Reyes said the congresswoman shouldn't characterize constituents who disagree with her as opponents.

"She has made it clear that she sees me, and the majority of her constituents who voted against Trump and his agenda, as opponents,” Reyes said. "If Walters sees constituents voicing their concerns and asking to have access to her as 'harassment,' then it seems she may need to review the definition of 'harassment' as well as what her congressional duty is to properly represent all of her constituents."

Indivisible OC and other groups also organized rallies Tuesday at the offices of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista). They are part of a network of groups trying to use tea party-like tactics to fight Trump .