Gun rights activists win round in free-speech court case against state of California

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday against the state for continuing to demand the removal of a blog post that listed the home addresses of legislators who voted for California's newest gun control measures.

The lawsuit is funded by the Firearms Policy Coalition on behalf of one of the group’s members, who is listed in the lawsuit under the pseudonym “Publius” and writes a blog called The Real Write Winger.

Last year, the blog published the names, home addresses and home phone numbers of 40 legislators who voted for a package of gun control measures in June, saying the lawmakers “decided to make you a criminal if you don’t abide by their dictates. So below is the current tyrant registry.”

The Web hosting company WordPress took the post down after it received a letter from Deputy Legislative Counsel Kathryn Londenberg saying the information put elected officials at “grave risk,” and citing state law barring the release of such information.

Chief U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill in Fresno issued an order Monday granting the plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction in the 1st Amendment civil rights lawsuit, saying the plaintiffs are “likely to succeed” on their claims that the state law violates the 1st Amendment.

“We are delighted that Judge O’Neill saw the statute and the State’s enforcement of it for exactly what it was: an unconstitutional restriction on free speech,” said coalition president Brandon Combs.