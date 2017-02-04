Hundreds of people showed up for a town hall with California's Rep. Tom McClintock, and things got intense

The scene inside and outside Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting on Saturday morning was at times raucous, and the California congressman ultimately was escorted out by police, according to multiple reports. KQED's Katie Orr reported that the 200 seats for the town hall set up by the Republican in Roseville, Calif. were filled, and hundreds more people remained outside.

McClintock is one of many members who have been encountering protests at their district offices or town hall meetings since President Trump took office just over two weeks ago. Most protesters have been asking members to fight the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Trump's cabinet nominees and Trump's temporary entry ban on immigrants from certain countries and all refugees.

The discussion grew raucous at times, according to Orr and other reports, and the many people left outside the venue shouted to be let in or for McClintock to come outside.

Afterward, McClintock was escorted away from the building by police.