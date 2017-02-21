If Republicans in Washington scrap the estate tax, one California state lawmaker wants to bring it back

New legislation at the state Capitol seeks to ensure that the heirs of California's wealthiest residents pay taxes on estates they inherit, even if the federal law is scrapped by President Trump and Congress.

The bill, introduced by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would ask California voters to keep in place an estate tax that generated $4.5 billion in 2015. The proposal would have to go to voters because a state-level estate tax was prohibited in a pair of 1982 ballot measures.

But Wiener insists that his tax would take effect only if GOP leaders in Washington repeal the federal law.

"If Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are hell-bent on cutting taxes for our wealthiest residents, we should counter-balance those tax cuts by recapturing the lost funds and investing them here at home in our schools, our healthcare system, and our roads and public transportation systems," Wiener said in a written statement.