- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said on Monday that he'd consider legal action to fight any effort by President Trump to cut funding in California, and legislative leaders also criticized Trump's comments .
- Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel, an ally of the president, said he's not interested in running for governor in 2018 .
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks out against Betsy DeVos as part of Democrats' 24-hour blitz on Senate floor
California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is among the Democratic senators who participated in a planned all-night debate on the Senate floor to fight against President Trump's nomination of Betsy DeVos for Education secretary.
Both Harris and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein have said they'll vote against DeVos. It's not clear if Feinstein will speak as part of 24 hours of speeches meant to draw attention to the vote on DeVos' nomination.
Though two Republicans have defected and said they'll vote against DeVos, opponents of the nomination still need one more vote against her to prevent Vice President Pence from breaking a tie and confirming DeVos.
A storm of tweets about DeVos came from Harris' Twitter account as the senator spoke out about the nomination.
