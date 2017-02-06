Sen. Kamala Harris speaks out against Betsy DeVos as part of Democrats' 24-hour blitz on Senate floor

California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is among the Democratic senators who participated in a planned all-night debate on the Senate floor to fight against President Trump's nomination of Betsy DeVos for Education secretary.

Both Harris and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein have said they'll vote against DeVos. It's not clear if Feinstein will speak as part of 24 hours of speeches meant to draw attention to the vote on DeVos' nomination.

Though two Republicans have defected and said they'll vote against DeVos, opponents of the nomination still need one more vote against her to prevent Vice President Pence from breaking a tie and confirming DeVos.

A storm of tweets about DeVos came from Harris' Twitter account as the senator spoke out about the nomination.