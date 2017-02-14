Laguna Beach real estate broker who hopes to unseat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher launches 'Impeach Trump' PAC

A Laguna Beach real estate broker is launching a campaign to challenge long-time Republican Orange County Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in 2018, and he says his campaign will rest in large part on attacking the congressman's friendly views towards Russia.

The Democratic candidate, 57-year-old Boyd Roberts, is also vowing to work to impeach President Donald Trump, and has registered a federal political committee that he says will raise money to support other congressional candidates who back Trump's impeachment.

News of Robert's candidacy and the creation of his "Impeach Trump Leadership" PAC was first reported by The Hill and comes after Trump's national security advisor Michael Flynn resigned after admitting that he misled members of the administration, including Vice President Mike Pence , about conversations he'd had with Russia's ambassador to Washington.

"The district will vote [Rohrabacher] out because i think there is something with the Russia thing," Roberts said in an interview with The Times. "I think I can raise money off it."

Boyd is relatively new to politics. He launched and later aborted a campaign to challenge Inland Empire Rep. Ken Calvert in 2014. He says he never raised more than $5,000 in that bid.

In 2012, he finished last among a field of five candidates running for a seat on the Hemet Unified School District board .

But Roberts said Rohrabacher's sympathetic views of Russia will provide a big enough liability to give him a shot at unseating him.

Roberts noted that Politico labeled Rohrabacher " Putin’s favorite congressman " in a story last year, while Sen. John McCain implied that the congressman is a part of the GOP's " lunatic fringe " after Rohrabacher said he was planning a trip to Russia.

"Dana Rohrabacher is the best candidate to go up against in the nation right now," Roberts said.

Some political insiders think Rohrabacher may retire . He does not have as much campaign cash in the bank as Scott Baugh, the former chairman of the Republican Party of Orange County, who said he is waiting to step in should Rohrabacher bow out. Baugh has $548,428 in cash on hand for a potential campaign.

Roberts said he will begin fundraising on the Democratic online platform Act Blue today. His said he has not been in contact with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which named Rohrabacher as one of the seven California Republicans they plan to unseat in 2018.