Lawmakers consider making election day a statewide paid holiday in California

Californians would get a day off from work, some with pay, on election day under a proposed law introduced this week at the state Capitol.

Assembly Bill 674 would add each November's election to the list of holidays celebrated under state law.

"Too many people who want to vote face barriers due to work and school obligations," said Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) in a written statement.

State law currently allows Californians to take up to two hours off from work, without any loss of pay, to cast a ballot. Low's bill would expand that option, though it would not make a full day off from work mandatory for the private sector.

Low said he hopes the bill would broaden the ability of low-income communities to participate in elections.

California currently celebrates only one holiday in addition to those marked by the federal government, a state holiday in honor of the late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez. The state Dept. of Industrial Relations' website says that state holidays are generally honored at the "discretion" of an employer.

Efforts to create a federal holiday for elections have been supported in the past by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and others who argue it would increase voter turnout.