Democratic delegate who leads an L.A. Islamic group criticized for tweet about Russian military plane crash

Hussam Ayloush, shown in May, is the Los Angeles director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the country's largest Muslim civil liberties organization.

Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Los Angeles chapter and a California delegate to this year's Democratic National Convention, triggered a social media uproar on Christmas Day when he sent out a tweet that appeared to imply he wished more people died in a Syria-bound Russian military plane that crashed.

“I’m sad about the crashed Russian military jet. The TU-154 could have carried up to 180 military personnel instead of just 92!” Ayloush said in his tweet.

All 92 people aboard the plane are believed to have died when it crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday morning. Among the passengers killed were members of world-famous Russian military choir who were scheduled to perform at a Russian air force base in Syria.

Ayloush, deleted his tweet a short time later.

In a series of follow-up tweets and a Facebook post, he said he was unaware that noncombatants were among those aboard the plane. But he did not address the death of other Russian military personnel, saying that “Russia's military is engaging in major war crimes and atrocities against innocent civilians in Syria.”