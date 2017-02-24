Activists chastise Democratic members of Congress for a lack of town halls in their districts

Though the majority of protests during Congress' week back home have focused on California's 14 Republican members, some activists are voicing frustration with Democrats who didn't hold town halls while they were in their districts. Some of the ire in recent weeks has focused on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). Protesters have appeared outside her home and offices, pleading with her not to support President Trump's cabinet nominees. This weekend, protesters are focusing on the fact that she did not hold a town hall during the break as dozens of House members did. When asked about her next town hall, Feinstein's staff pointed to an event at the Public Policy Institute of California on Friday, during which the senator answered questions that had been submitted online in advance. The event, part of the institute's speaker series, was streamed live on the Web. Tickets were limited but free. Feinstein also answered audience questions for 20 minutes at the end of the event.

Several people inside the room clapped or booed at Feinstein's responses, prompting the moderator to intervene. A crowd also gathered outside the venue demanding that Feinstein hold a more open town hall. Feinstein's staff wouldn't say whether she has a town hall planned for the next lengthy recess, which begins April 10.

Activist group Indivisible East Bay has scheduled an "empty chair" town hall in Oakland on Sunday, where constituents will have a chance to tell stories and pose questions that will be forwarded to the senator. "The senator has chosen not to hold an open town hall during this recess, but that doesn't mean we have to be silent," the event description says. Feinstein said during Friday's event that she cannot attend because she is returning to Washington on Sunday ahead of next week's votes. She was then asked to commit to holding town halls during the next recess, with the questioner saying constituents need reassurance that what they tell the senator's staff is being relayed to her. "I pretty much know how people feel," Feinstein said, pausing when the crowd began to murmur and gasp. "But perhaps I don't know how you feel.... I should provide that opportunity, and I will."