- Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder was in Sacramento Tuesday to meet with Democratic state lawmakers about protecting California's policy interests against the Trump administration.
- A bill that would provide immigration law resources to public defenders was advanced by an Assembly committee Tuesday .
- Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said on Monday that he'd consider legal action to fight any effort by President Trump to cut funding in California, and legislative leaders also criticized Trump's comments .
- Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel, an ally of the president, said he's not interested in running for governor in 2018 .
Planned Parenthood's political arm endorses Jimmy Gomez in race to replace Xavier Becerra
|Christine Mai-Duc
Planned Parenthood has endorsed Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) in his campaign for the 34th Congressional District.
The endorsement, made by the group's political advocacy wing, comes two days after a kerfuffle over the endorsement Gomez received from the California Democratic Party over the weekend.
Gomez has been considered a major ally for Planned Parenthood in the Legislature: He received a perfect score on the group's legislative score card and was honored last year as a "Champion of Choice" by the organization.
He also authored a bill last year that added penalties for distributing secret recordings . The law stemmed from the controversy surrounding videos secretly taped by David Daleiden and other anti-abortion activists purporting to show Planned Parenthood employees illegally trafficking fetal tissue.
"We are confident that Jimmy will continue to advocate for women and families in Congress, and be a strong ally in the fight for access to Planned Parenthood health centers across the country," said Celinda Vazquez, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles.