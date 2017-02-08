Planned Parenthood's political arm endorses Jimmy Gomez in race to replace Xavier Becerra

Planned Parenthood has endorsed Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) in his campaign for the 34th Congressional District.

The endorsement, made by the group's political advocacy wing, comes two days after a kerfuffle over the endorsement Gomez received from the California Democratic Party over the weekend.

Gomez has been considered a major ally for Planned Parenthood in the Legislature: He received a perfect score on the group's legislative score card and was honored last year as a "Champion of Choice" by the organization.

He also authored a bill last year that added penalties for distributing secret recordings . The law stemmed from the controversy surrounding videos secretly taped by David Daleiden and other anti-abortion activists purporting to show Planned Parenthood employees illegally trafficking fetal tissue.

"We are confident that Jimmy will continue to advocate for women and families in Congress, and be a strong ally in the fight for access to Planned Parenthood health centers across the country," said Celinda Vazquez, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles.