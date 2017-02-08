CALIFORNIA
A week in the life of P‑22, the big cat who shares Griffith Park with millions of people
Planned Parenthood's political arm endorses Jimmy Gomez in race to replace Xavier Becerra

Planned Parenthood has endorsed Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) in his campaign for the 34th Congressional District.

The endorsement, made by the group's political advocacy wing, comes two days after a kerfuffle over the endorsement Gomez received from the California Democratic Party over the weekend.

Gomez has been considered a major ally for Planned Parenthood in the Legislature: He received a perfect score on the group's legislative score card and was honored last year as a "Champion of Choice" by the organization.

He also authored a bill last year that added penalties for distributing secret recordings . The law stemmed from the controversy surrounding videos secretly taped by David Daleiden and other anti-abortion activists purporting to show Planned Parenthood employees illegally trafficking fetal tissue.

"We are confident that Jimmy will continue to advocate for women and families in Congress, and be a strong ally in the fight for access to Planned Parenthood health centers across the country," said Celinda Vazquez, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles.

