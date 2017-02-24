Rep. Steve Knight will ask attendees at his town hall next week to provide ID to prove they live in his district

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Lancaster) will hold a town hall meeting in Palmdale next Saturday after weeks of pressure from constituents and protesters for an in-person meeting with the congressman.

Knight, whose sprawling district includes Simi Valley, Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley, will take questions from the first 275 people who line up outside Palmdale's Chimbole Cultural Center.

Check-in begins at 7:45 a.m., and the town hall will start at 8:30 a.m. and last an hour. Attendees will have to provide identification to prove they are residents of the district to get into the town hall, Knight's office said.

Daniel Outlaw, a spokesman for Knight, said the office doesn't want the concerns of constituents "crowded out" by those who live outside the district.

"Our goal is to serve the people of the 25th [Congressional District]," he said.

Hundreds of protesters descended on Knight's offices this month to urge him not to vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Knight's office took cards from protesters and told them to call into telephone town halls. Others protesters targeted a house they believed belonged to Knight .

Recent congressional town halls around the country have been packed with attendees asking pointed questions of their representatives about the Trump administration's healthcare and immigration policies.

“This town hall meeting is another great opportunity to make your voice heard and have your questions answered,” Knight said in a statement.