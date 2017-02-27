Republican lawmakers blast removal of state senator from the floor, call for full investigation

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León on Monday pledged a nonpartisan review into actions taken last week by Democratic leaders to remove Sen. Janet Nguyen from the house floor , saying he was troubled and unsettled by the tense events that unfolded.

"Members, last Thursday was not one of the finest moments of the Senate," he said. "As the leader of this body, I take full responsibility for what transpired and in making sure that it never happens again."

Republican lawmakers commended the statement. But they blasted what they described as the majority party's infringement of free speech. They demanded a formal apology for Nguyen and called for the resignation of De León's chief of staff, who they said made inappropriate comments about the incident to the media.

Nguyen (R-Garden Grove), a Vietnamese refugee, on Thursday was escorted from the Senate floor by sergeants-at-arms after she tried to offer what she said was a different historical perspective on the late Tom Hayden and his opposition to the Vietnam War.

Reading a letter to Secretary of the Senate Daniel Alvarez, Sen. Jean Fuller (R-Bakersfield), leader of the Senate Republican Caucus, called for a complete and transparent investigation.