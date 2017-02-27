This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California Republicans had a busy weekend at their state convention in Sacramento .
- Federal elections officials are taking a look at the fundraising reports filed by the Democrat who lost last fall to Vista Rep. Darrell Issa, Doug Applegate.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
Republican lawmakers blast removal of state senator from the floor, call for full investigation
|Jazmine Ulloa
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León on Monday pledged a nonpartisan review into actions taken last week by Democratic leaders to remove Sen. Janet Nguyen from the house floor , saying he was troubled and unsettled by the tense events that unfolded.
"Members, last Thursday was not one of the finest moments of the Senate," he said. "As the leader of this body, I take full responsibility for what transpired and in making sure that it never happens again."
Republican lawmakers commended the statement. But they blasted what they described as the majority party's infringement of free speech. They demanded a formal apology for Nguyen and called for the resignation of De León's chief of staff, who they said made inappropriate comments about the incident to the media.
Nguyen (R-Garden Grove), a Vietnamese refugee, on Thursday was escorted from the Senate floor by sergeants-at-arms after she tried to offer what she said was a different historical perspective on the late Tom Hayden and his opposition to the Vietnam War.
Reading a letter to Secretary of the Senate Daniel Alvarez, Sen. Jean Fuller (R-Bakersfield), leader of the Senate Republican Caucus, called for a complete and transparent investigation.
Fuller said Nguyen spoke from the heart when she said Hayden's being honored triggered outrage among the constituents in her district's Vietnamese community, where memories of the war were still raw.
"Brutality of the Vietnamese Communist party continues to haunt the collective memory of the Vietnamese American community," Fuller said. The letter was submitted to the Senate journal through a unanimous vote.
Before the start of session, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle shook hands with Nguyen as she entered the chamber for her first time back since her ouster last week. Some Republican lawmakers embraced her and whispered words of approval and encouragement.
"Thursday's events were shocking and distressing," she later said. "But what happened today on the floor reaffirmed my faith in America's deep belief in the democratic process."