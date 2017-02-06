This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Hundreds of protesters urged Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight to not support a repeal of Obamacare , one of several similar protests across the state in recent weeks.
- The federal Clean Air Act could be the focus of a major fight between President Trump's administration and California.
- Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger fired back at Trump on Thursday , suggesting the two men should trade jobs after Trump panned Schwarzenegger's TV ratings.
Peter Thiel is not running for governor of California
|Phil Willon
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, one of the few tech giants to back Trump's presidential campaign, has no plans to join the 2018 race for California governor.
Speculation about Thiel joining the race initially surfaced in reports by Politico, exciting some California Republicans looking for candidates to challenge the big-name Democrats already in the race. But Thiel's spokesman doused that idea on Monday.
“Peter is not running for governor,” Jeremiah Hall told The Times in an email.
Among the Democrats already in the running are Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state Treasurer John Chiang and former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin.
The only well-known Republican who has said he is running is former Los Angeles Rams football player Rosey Grier .