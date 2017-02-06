Peter Thiel is not running for governor of California

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, one of the few tech giants to back Trump's presidential campaign, has no plans to join the 2018 race for California governor.

Speculation about Thiel joining the race initially surfaced in reports by Politico, exciting some California Republicans looking for candidates to challenge the big-name Democrats already in the race. But Thiel's spokesman doused that idea on Monday.

“Peter is not running for governor,” Jeremiah Hall told The Times in an email.

Among the Democrats already in the running are Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state Treasurer John Chiang and former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin.

The only well-known Republican who has said he is running is former Los Angeles Rams football player Rosey Grier .