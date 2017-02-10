California Republicans think they've found the ideal candidate for governor. So why isn't Kevin Faulconer interested?

As a young man and a lover of literature, Kevin Faulconer channeled his inner Hemingway and ran with the bulls in Pamplona.

It was “probably one of the most exciting, terrifying 45 seconds that I can remember,” said the mayor of San Diego, throwing his head back and releasing a long, rollicking laugh.

It was also an experience, filled with recklessness and danger, he’s not eager to replicate anytime soon.

At age 50, comfortably ensconced in his second term, Faulconer has emerged as the fair-haired favorite of California Republicans desperate for a serious candidate to run for governor in 2018, when term limits finally end the Jerry Brown era.

In many ways, the leader of California’s second-most-populous city seems an ideal prospect.

There’s just one problem: Faulconer insists he’s not interested.