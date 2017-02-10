This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California politicians took to Twitter to voice their opinions about Thursday's U.S. 9th Circuit Court ruling on President Trump's travel ban.
- Sen. Kamala Harris pushed Thursday to guarantee access to legal counsel for people who are detained upon entering the U.S.
- Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder was in Sacramento Tuesday to meet with Democratic state lawmakers about protecting California's policy interests against the Trump administration.
California Republicans think they've found the ideal candidate for governor. So why isn't Kevin Faulconer interested?
|Mark Z. Barabak
As a young man and a lover of literature, Kevin Faulconer channeled his inner Hemingway and ran with the bulls in Pamplona.
It was “probably one of the most exciting, terrifying 45 seconds that I can remember,” said the mayor of San Diego, throwing his head back and releasing a long, rollicking laugh.
It was also an experience, filled with recklessness and danger, he’s not eager to replicate anytime soon.
At age 50, comfortably ensconced in his second term, Faulconer has emerged as the fair-haired favorite of California Republicans desperate for a serious candidate to run for governor in 2018, when term limits finally end the Jerry Brown era.
In many ways, the leader of California’s second-most-populous city seems an ideal prospect.
There’s just one problem: Faulconer insists he’s not interested.