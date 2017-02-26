Resolutions backing Trump agenda sail through on last day of California GOP convention, but internal politics bubble up

(Christine Mai-Duc / Los Angeles Times)

There was no debate before delegates easily passed a slate of resolutions supporting key tenets of the Trump administration's agenda Sunday, the last day of the California Republican convention. The four resolutions , all supported by the Tea Party California Caucus, were to support Trump's travel ban, repeal and replace Obamacare, and to oppose a gas tax hike proposed in Gov. Jerry Brown's budget and Democrats' efforts to create sanctuary cities. But although those measures, controversial with many other Californians, sailed through with an easy voice vote, internal politics of another sort took center stage for a brief moment.

The question was whether or not a newly formed group, the California Impact Republicans, should be chartered as an affiliate of the state party. The group was started by former members of the California Republican Assembly, part of the most conservative wing of the state GOP. Although Ronald Reagan once described the California Republican Assembly as the "conscience of the Republican Party," it has been declining in numbers and influence for some time.