Resolutions backing Trump agenda sail through on last day of California GOP convention, but internal politics bubble up
There was no debate before delegates easily passed a slate of resolutions supporting key tenets of the Trump administration's agenda Sunday, the last day of the California Republican convention.
The four resolutions , all supported by the Tea Party California Caucus, were to support Trump's travel ban, repeal and replace Obamacare, and to oppose a gas tax hike proposed in Gov. Jerry Brown's budget and Democrats' efforts to create sanctuary cities.
But although those measures, controversial with many other Californians, sailed through with an easy voice vote, internal politics of another sort took center stage for a brief moment.
The question was whether or not a newly formed group, the California Impact Republicans, should be chartered as an affiliate of the state party. The group was started by former members of the California Republican Assembly, part of the most conservative wing of the state GOP.
Although Ronald Reagan once described the California Republican Assembly as the "conscience of the Republican Party," it has been declining in numbers and influence for some time.
Baron Night, a CRA board member from Buena Park, rose to oppose the new group's charter.
"If you can't trust a person or an organization, there is no relationship," Night began, before listing four officers of the Impact Republicans and saying they hadn't complied with party rules.
After being warned by Brulte about avoiding personal attacks, Night said the committee "didn't do enough research" into the backgrounds of the officers, all of whom are former CRA officers.
After about 10 minutes of procedural confusion and debate, a loud voice vote showed clear division among the ranks of the party delegates, with so many opposing the group's charter that Brulte called for a second vote.
"In the opinion of the chair, the ayes have it," Brulte said after another clearly divided voice vote.