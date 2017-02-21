Retailers and law enforcement officials want lawmakers to amend parts of a 2014 voter initiative that reduced drug possession and some theft crimes to misdemeanors in order to increase penalties for repeated theft on businesses.

Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) says the measure, Proposition 47, has spurred organized crime rings to target retailers and hurt consumers.

His legislation would make it a felony to steal $950 worth of property in a year. Currently, under Proposition 47, a theft crime would have to involve $950 worth of property in a single incident to rise to the level of a felony.

The bill is sponsored by the California Grocers Assn., the California Police Chiefs Assn. and Crime Victims United California. If approved by the Legislature, it would have to head to the ballot for approval by voters as it seeks to amend the state Constitution.

The reduction in theft crimes "has emboldened and encouraged a culture among career criminals to participate in coordinated and deliberate acts of repeated theft," Cooper said in a press conference Tuesday. "To put it another way, a repeated offender could steal $950 [worth of] property in one day and come back the next day, and do it again, again and again."