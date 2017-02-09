Sen. Kamala Harris pushes to guarantee access to legal counsel for those detained upon entry to the U.S.

Sen. Kamala Harris filed legislation Thursday that would guarantee access to legal counsel for those detained while attempting to enter the United States.

Hundreds of people were detained at U.S. airports after President Trump issued an order banning entry into the United States for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Many were held for more than 10 hours without access to phones or to the flood of attorneys who joined protesters at the airports.

The bill is about “when these individuals ask to speak to the lawyer [who] is literally on the other side of the door waiting to talk to them, they are not denied that request,” Harris told the Times.

She stressed that the bill does not say there is a legal right to a public defender or taxpayer funded attorney, but that if a person detained at the border asks to speak to their attorney they can.

The bill would have broader implications than just the travel ban in Trump's executive order, including potentially increasing access to attorneys for unaccompanied children fleeing violence in Central and South America.

The legislation, the first the former California attorney general has filed as a senator, would also require that people detained at the border or another point of entry have the opportunity to access an attorney before they can relinquish their legal status. Several people caught up in the travel ban allege they were pressured by Customs and Border Patrol officials to sign forms invalidating their visas or green cards before they boarded planes out of the country.

“There are so many cases where people are being asked to sign something and they don’t know what it means. That's not due process," Harris said. “We should want to make sure they knew what they were signing, that’s just a fair system.”

The ban has been placed on hold nationally as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals weighs if states have standing to challenge its legality .

The bill also requires that people be held for as short a time as possible, and have access to food, water and toilets while they are held. It also requires that if an attorney is not physically available there is an option to speak to them by phone or video.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) filed similar legislation in the House. It is co-sponsored by California Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose), Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park), Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) and Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Downey).

Harris' bill is co-sponsored by six Democratic senators. With only support from Democrats, the bill is likely to face an uphill battle to be approved in the Republican-controlled Congress, but Harris said she hopes the bill will be seen as a fairness issue, rather than a partisan one.