The price tag for winter storm damage to California highways? More than $400 million

Rough weather this winter has taken a toll on California's vast network of roads and highways, and state officials calculated the cost Wednesday at $401 million.

"Our roadways have been pounded this winter by the severe weather conditions," Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said in a written statement.

A number of simultaneous hits have taken place in Northern California over the last few weeks. Last weekend, portions of both main routes into Nevada — Interstate 80 and Highway 50 — were closed due to mudslides.

Highway 50, which accesses the south shore of Lake Tahoe from Sacramento, remained completely closed Wednesday. Officials hoped to reopen the road within 24 hours.

Those closures came on the heels of Sierra Nevada storms that have resulted in long hours for crews clearing the roads of several feet of snow. And the transportation agency's social media feed has been a constant deluge of weather-related roadway collapses.