- Gov. Jerry Brown asked President Trump on Monday to declare a federal disaster in the wake of the Oroville Dam emergency, and cast doubt on the president viewing the request in political terms .
- Pointing out the unpopularity of Congress, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger launched an effort on Tuesday in support of overhauling redistricting rules in states across the nation.
The price tag for winter storm damage to California highways? More than $400 million
|John Myers
Rough weather this winter has taken a toll on California's vast network of roads and highways, and state officials calculated the cost Wednesday at $401 million.
"Our roadways have been pounded this winter by the severe weather conditions," Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said in a written statement.
A number of simultaneous hits have taken place in Northern California over the last few weeks. Last weekend, portions of both main routes into Nevada — Interstate 80 and Highway 50 — were closed due to mudslides.
Highway 50, which accesses the south shore of Lake Tahoe from Sacramento, remained completely closed Wednesday. Officials hoped to reopen the road within 24 hours.
Those closures came on the heels of Sierra Nevada storms that have resulted in long hours for crews clearing the roads of several feet of snow. And the transportation agency's social media feed has been a constant deluge of weather-related roadway collapses.
Caltrans reported that 190 separate locations have seen winter storm road damage over the season.
Gov. Jerry Brown's budget advisors said on Wednesday that the $401 million in estimated damage is initially paid out of the state's highway operations account. But the bulk of the expense would normally be repaid by the federal government as emergency funding.