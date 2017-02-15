This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown asked President Trump on Monday to declare a federal disaster in the wake of the Oroville Dam emergency, and cast doubt on the president viewing the request in political terms .
- Pointing out the unpopularity of Congress, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger launched an effort on Tuesday in support of overhauling redistricting rules in states across the nation.
California lawmaker wants to bar the state from compelling landlords to disclose a tenant's immigration status
|Jazmine Ulloa
A state Assembly member wants to ensure that no state office or entity in California would be able to compel a landlord to obtain and disclose information on a tenant's immigration status.
Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) has filed a bill that would prohibit any public entity from requiring landlords, rental property owners and managers to compile, disclose or report information on tenants' or prospective tenants' immigration or citizenship status.
Current law bars cities and counties from requiring rental property owners to collect that information. Calderon's legislation would expand the provisions to state entities, including the California State University system and any state bureau or division, board or public utility.
“It’s not a landlord’s job to be an immigration agent," Calderon said in a statement.