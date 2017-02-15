A state Assembly member wants to ensure that no state office or entity in California would be able to compel a landlord to obtain and disclose information on a tenant's immigration status.

Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) has filed a bill that would prohibit any public entity from requiring landlords, rental property owners and managers to compile, disclose or report information on tenants' or prospective tenants' immigration or citizenship status.

Current law bars cities and counties from requiring rental property owners to collect that information. Calderon's legislation would expand the provisions to state entities, including the California State University system and any state bureau or division, board or public utility.

“It’s not a landlord’s job to be an immigration agent," Calderon said in a statement.