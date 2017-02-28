Tens of thousands of rape kits are sitting untested in evidence locker rooms across the country. But no one knows exactly how many, and police and sheriff's departments rarely track the reasons why the exams go unanalyzed.

A bill authored by Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) would require local law enforcement agencies in California to report information on their rape kit evidence to the state Department of Justice through a database within 120 days of the collection of a sample.

Chiu said the improved recording would help policymakers assess which departments need resources to tackle their backlogs, and provide greater transparency around an intrusive procedure that lasts hours.

"We know the value and the power of DNA evidence," he said. "But for thousands of survivors and victims in California, they don’t know why the DNA evidence has not been tested."

The legislation moved out of the Assembly Public Safety Committee on Tuesday on a 7-0 vote.

Speaking before the committee, Cory Salzillo, legislative director with the California State Sheriffs' Assn., said his organization opposed the bill due to its fiscal and workload implications.

"It creates another unfunded mandate," he said, while state law already requires law enforcement agencies to notify victims when their samples will not be examined.

But supporters said the state needed better reporting mechanisms as it attempts to measure and potentially reduce a backlog that the state Justice Department has estimated to reach upward of 400,000 untested rape kits.

Alameda County Dist. Atty. Nancy O'Malley said police agencies log all of the kits in their property collection databases. The additional work the bill would require would amount only to a "few extra keystrokes," she said.