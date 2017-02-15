Three Californians are on the Republicans' list of their most vulnerable members of Congress

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) is one of three California congressmen Republicans consider most vulnerable in 2018.

The Republicans have named their top 10 most vulnerable incumbents in Congress, and three Californians are among them.

The National Republican Congressional Committee added Reps. David Valadao of Hanford, Steve Knight of Palmdale and Darrell Issa of Vista to its list of "patriots," or those believed to be most vulnerable to Democratic challenges in 2018.

In a statement, NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers called those on the list "battle-tested members" who are "ready to win once again."

All three Californians on the list have already been identified as targets by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. All three also won in districts where Hillary Clinton outperformed President Trump in the presidential election. In Knight's district, Clinton beat Trump by more than 15 percentage points.

Issa is thought to be one of the most vulnerable members of California's delegation. His 2016 opponent, Doug Applegate, has announced he'll challenge him again after losing by just 1,600 votes.

Knight, who at one point last year was considered one of the most endangered incumbents , won reelection by more than six percentage points. He has been targeted by protesters in recent weeks .