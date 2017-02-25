This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Republican Party will host its convention in Sacramento today through Sunday.
- State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra spoke Friday at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta.
- Protestors visited the homes of California's GOP members of Congress Thursday night.
- City and county officials told state lawmakers they are having a hard time keeping up with the booming business of legal marijuana .
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
Trump's California supporters celebrate victory and turn to 2018
|Seema Mehta
Hundreds of California supporters who worked to get Donald Trump elected president gathered Saturday afternoon to celebrate their victory — and to try to turn their energies toward improving the GOP’s relevance in their home state.
“Our job is to build a structure that wins elections and wins elections right here,” said Tim Clark, Trump’s California campaign manager who is now serving as a liaison between the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services. “We've done our job nationally. Now we have to focus on our state in 2018.”
No Republican has won statewide office in California since 2006, and the party’s voter registration is at a historic low. But Trump had more than 300,000 volunteers and donors in the state. Tens of thousands of them called voters in battleground states.
“There was a lot of criticism from some that we as a party didn’t do enough to win our state in November. You don’t understand, we did,” Clark said, pointing to victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin and North Carolina that were critical to winning the White House. “We won our states.”
Clark said many of the donors and volunteers are “fresh faces” who were not previously engaged with politics. They and the pro-Trump organizations that have sprung up around California could be integrated with state party efforts to work on the 2018 election, when every statewide office will be on the ballot and Sen. Dianne Feinstein will either run for reelection or leave her Senate seat open.