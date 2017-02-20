After picking up California support, Rep. Keith Ellison gets more Western Democrats to back him for party chair

Democratic National Committee chair candidate Rep. Keith Ellison is trying to build on his support in California by rallying other Democrats in Western states.

Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, will formally announce on Monday she's backing Elllison, who is from Minnesota.

“Not only is he committed to competing in every county, providing the resources we need, and focusing on turning out the vote, he has a proven track record of doing each of those things in Minnesota," she said.

With less than a week until Democrats gather in Atlanta to choose their next national party chairman, leading candidates are angling for an edge in the campaign.

Also on board is Alexis Tameron, the Democratic chair in Arizona, a traditionally Republican state that has long been on the party’s wish list as demographics there change.

The race will be decided by only 447 members of the Democratic National Committee, but it could have long-term consequences. Whoever wins will be in charge of rebuilding the party while President Trump is in the White House.

Ellison is backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and is viewed as the more progressive candidate in the race, while Tom Perez has garnered some significant establishment support. The former Labor secretary under President Obama is backed by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Although the AFL-CIO endorsed Ellison, several affiliates of the union are backing Perez. The latest is the the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers.

Perez has also been endorsed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.