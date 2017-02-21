Will Bernie Sanders endorse his former campaign aide in the race to replace Xavier Becerra in Congress?

Sen. Bernie Sanders, right, is interviewed by Times political cartoonist David Horsey at the Theatre at Ace Hotel over the weekend.

In an appearance at the Theatre at Ace Hotel over the weekend, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about the "totally new political world" as chants of "Bernie 2020" rang out in the soldout event.

But at least one audience member was interested to know Sanders' thoughts on the 34th Congressional District, where former Sanders campaign aide Arturo Carmona is running to replace former Rep. Xavier Becerra, who is California's new attorney general.

"What about 34?" came the shout from the audience as Sanders was being interviewed by Los Angeles Times political cartoonist David Horsey as part of the Times' Ideas Exchange series.

Horsey picked up the question, asking if Sanders was getting involved in the crowded race, in which 23 candidates are vying. Neither Sanders nor Our Revolution , the political group he helped start, has indicated whether it will endorse.

"Arturo is a good friend of ours," Sanders said. "He helped me during the campaign, and he and I just chatted tonight, so we’lll see where we go with that."

Carmona has often talked about his connection with Sanders on the campaign trail, and often posts photos and quotes from the senator on social media.