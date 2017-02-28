The 'Bernie vote' is split in the race to replace Xavier Becerra in Congress

Some of the hopefuls running for the 34th Congressional District appeared at a candidate forum Saturday.

Supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders don't have many clues yet on whom to back in the dizzying array of candidates vying for the 34th Congressional District.

Sanders himself has been coy about the race: When asked whether he would endorse Arturo Carmona, a former deputy political director for his campaign, he said: "We'll see."

Three prominent Sanders endorsers have publicly announced their support for Wendy Carrillo, another early Sanders backer.

Lucy Flores, a former Nevada legislator Sanders endorsed for Congress last year; Rania Batrice, former deputy campaign manager for Sanders' presidential bid; and Linda Sarsour, a Muslim American activist and co-chair of the Women's March on Washington, announced Tuesday that they support Carrillo, who recently spent time at the Standing Rock protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Although Flores has been campaigning for and supporting Carrillo on social media for months, her endorsement was highlighted as part of an effort to emphasize Carrillo's support within the Sanders political network.

"Wendy is a woman of the revolution, and I am so proud to support her as she continues her activism and tireless work on behalf of the people," Batrice said in a statement released by Carrillo's campaign.

Our Revolution, the political group Sanders helped start that now operates independently, decided recently not to endorse in the April 4 primary, in which 23 candidates are running.

The group has endorsed six candidates nationwide so far in 2017, including Gil Cedillo for Los Angeles City Council.

Shannon Jackson, executive director of Our Revolution, said its board carefully weighed the decision not to endorse.

"We listened to our supporters, and the base is split," Jackson said. "We don’t want to go against the people who are there on the ground, doing the work."

