L.A.-area protests planned in support of DACA

Demonstrators rallying in support of DACA in 2012.

After President Trump announced he was planning to end DACA, activists mobilized to march in support of it. These are the planned protests for Tuesday in the L.A. area:

Santa Clarita

11 a.m.

Office of Congressman Knight - 26415 Carl Boyer Drive Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Los Angeles

11:30 a.m.

L.A. City Hall – 231 N. Spring St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

March from City Hall West Steps to the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.

5 p.m.

Placita Olvera – 535 N. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90009

Gathering, followed by a march to the Federal Building.