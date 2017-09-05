Politics

Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.

L.A.-area protests planned in support of DACA

Jessica Roy
Demonstrators rallying in support of DACA in 2012. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
After President Trump announced he was planning to end DACA, activists mobilized to march in support of it. These are the planned protests for Tuesday in the L.A. area:

Santa Clarita
11 a.m. 
Office of Congressman Knight - 26415 Carl Boyer Drive Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Los Angeles
11:30 a.m.
L.A. City Hall – 231 N. Spring St. Los Angeles, CA 90012
March from City Hall West Steps to the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.

5 p.m.
Placita Olvera – 535 N. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90009
Gathering, followed by a march to the Federal Building.

