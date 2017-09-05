Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.
Key info:
- The administration will renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications.
- The program will not be fully phased out until March 2020.
- Tossing the issue to Congress could create a serious split among Republican lawmakers.
L.A.-area protests planned in support of DACA
|Jessica Roy
After President Trump announced he was planning to end DACA, activists mobilized to march in support of it. These are the planned protests for Tuesday in the L.A. area:
Santa Clarita
11 a.m.
Office of Congressman Knight - 26415 Carl Boyer Drive Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Los Angeles
11:30 a.m.
L.A. City Hall – 231 N. Spring St. Los Angeles, CA 90012
March from City Hall West Steps to the Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles.
5 p.m.
Placita Olvera – 535 N. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90009
Gathering, followed by a march to the Federal Building.