For Trump, a week of sudden shocks

A Democratic victory in November would not mean the end for Trump. Even if the House voted to impeach him, there’s currently no prospect of two-thirds of the Senate voting to remove him. But a Democratic House would likely bring two years of investigations, hearings and further public disclosure of Trump’s secrets, probably including the tax returns he has so fiercely withheld from public view. Lawmakers could also use control of the government’s money to hobble at least some White House initiatives.