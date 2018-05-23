How the Supreme Court is invoking a 1925 law to restrict workers' rights today

In deciding Epic Systems vs. Lewis, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch cited a series of rulings by his conservative colleagues that had steadily expanded the reach of the 1925 law. Arbitration clauses need not be negotiated between equal parties, the court had said. They can be slipped into the fine print that comes with any product or sent to employees via an email. They need not be fair to both sides. And, most significantly, they may be binding on workers.