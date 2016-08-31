Donald Trump's big speech on immigration could raise as many questions as it answers

Donald Trump’s biting statements and blunt promises on immigration have been the core of his campaign since he announced his candidacy more than a year ago. But as he prepares to deliver a long-awaited speech on the subject Wednesday night in Phoenix, his once-forceful views have grown muddy.

“I’m not sure what his immigration policy is going to be,” said Helen Aguirre Ferre, the head of Hispanic communications for the Republican National Committee, during an interview. “We’ll see on Wednesday.”

Trump’s views rocketed him to the top of the GOP field and propelled him to the Republican nomination, but the issue has bedeviled him in the general election campaign. Only about one in five Latino voters supports him, according to a recent Fox News poll. Some strategists believe his sharp tone and unsparing policy proposals may also be dragging down his support among other groups of voters who recoil at the vision of rounding up 11 million immigrants who entered the country illegally.

Blurring his intentions further, Trump said late Tuesday that ahead of his address, he will meet with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in Mexico City. The move is a stunning development for a nominee whose presidential run began with harsh denunciations of Mexicans, whom he called “rapists” in announcing his candidacy, and whose slogan-ready pledge to build a border wall includes the improbable idea that Mexico will pay for it.

Yet if that meeting is an indication that Trump is warming to more moderate views on immigration, he risks undermining the premise of his campaign. Not only has Trump sold the issue of border enforcement as paramount to “having a country,” but he has also cast himself as an unwavering businessman who takes decisive action without the typical political calculation or waffling.

Trump plans to deliver his speech in Arizona, the heart of some of the nation’s fiercest immigration fights but an unlikely place for a Republican to ease up on strong anti-immigration views. Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a prominent hard-line supporter who has campaigned with Trump on his airplane and spoken at rallies, is facing possible contempt charges from federal prosecutors for ignoring orders to stop racially profiling Latinos. Former Gov. Jan Brewer, who has also endorsed Trump, helped ignite a national debate in 2010 when she signed a bill that gave broad authority to police to enforce immigration laws.

Arizona is one of many traditionally conservative states in the West that has mainstream Republican strategists concerned about the GOP’s hard-line turn on immigration — both in this election and what it portends for the future.

Voters in Arizona have supported only one Democrat for president since 1952. But the state’s large and growing Latino population has put the state on the map for Democrats. Polls there show a tight race between Trump and Hillary Clinton, after former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney defeated President Obama there by nine percentage points just four years ago.

That tension — between pleasing the Republican base and expanding it — has played out in recent weeks within the Trump campaign.

Trump and his campaign have whipsawed for more than a week over whether he would truly attempt to deport the estimated 11 million immigrants who are here illegally, as he promised during the primary. At times, he has suggested he would focus on those who have committed crimes, a variation of Obama’s policy, which has faced harsh criticism from conservative commentators and voters.

Amid the wavering, Trump has fought charges that he now supports “amnesty,” a buzzword for hard-line immigration critics and one Trump used during the Republican primary to malign his rivals’ immigration policies.

Trump has insisted he would not retreat. But the sense of confusion has been magnified by Trump’s own actions, including a show of polling the room on the question during a Fox News town hall last week.

Trump continues to promote the building of an immigration border wall in his speeches, even when his campaign staff leaves the signature issue out of his prepared remarks.

Yet Trump allies have added new caveats to the wall, suggesting it might not be entirely physical.

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani said Monday “it’s going to be a technological as well as a physical wall” during an appearance on Fox News.

Trump has insisted he will not back down on that promise.

“It gets higher and higher and higher every time somebody says I'm not going to build it,” he said during the Fox town hall.

Trump’s campaign declined to outline elements of Trump’s policy ahead of Wednesday’s speech, or even describe the level of detail he will articulate.

But Trump may choose to keep some details, particularly his deportation policy, sketchy. Many of his political allies have tried to avoid getting pinned down on that question, insisting that the question cannot be answered until the borders are enforced. By pushing back the question, they avoid tackling the most logistically and emotionally difficult aspect of the debate.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., one of his closest advisors, promised that Trump will not retreat.

“His policy has been the same for the last, you know, six, seven, eight months,” Trump Jr. said in a CNN interview Tuesday.

So the 11 million have to go?

“That’s been the same, correct,” he said. “But again, you have to start with baby steps.”

