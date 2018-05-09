California's would-be governors play it safe in the last real debate before June's primary

If Villaraigosa needs help getting past one of the Republicans on June 5, he didn't seem prepared to take the votes he needs from Newsom by using an attack launched while on the debate stage. In fact, just as the debate ended, a new campaign finance report showed that an independent political action committee backing Villaraigosa has just spent nearly $500,000 in an effort against Cox. The outside money could be the "bad cop" to the former mayor's "good cop" appeal to Democrats, independents and even disaffected Republicans.