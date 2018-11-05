To measure the real base of California's Republican support, look no further than Trump's approval numbers

For Cox to have a chance in these final days of the 2018 election, he has to win almost all the undecided voters in recent polls while siphoning off lukewarm Newsom voters. He would also need to escape Trump’s shadow, which probably felt more like shelter when the president endorsed Cox during the primary campaign in May. Newsom is trying to make the governor’s race a referendum on Trump, with television ads that mention the commander in chief — not his Republican opponent.