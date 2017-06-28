Essential Politics: Healthcare stumbles, California's budget is law

Set aside all of the rhetoric for a moment about what did, or didn’t, happen on Capitol Hill in the last 24 hours, and there’s one unmistakable truth: Republican efforts to scrap the Affordable Care Act aren’t popular enough right now to pass.

That might change. But for now, it’s a big setback for GOP leaders and President Trump.

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and we’ve got a newly enacted state budget to talk about — one that grows California’s cash reserves to a level unseen in modern history.

More on that in a moment. But first, the Republican healthcare agenda faces what could be its biggest dilemma to date.

HEALTHCARE VOTE: NOT NOW, BUT WHEN?

If there’s one thing that’s true about legislative politics — on the state or national level — it’s this: You don’t bring up your priority bill for a vote when you don’t have the votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell clearly saw what was about to happen on Tuesday and put the brakes on his Republican caucus’ healthcare overhaul plan early in the day. By day’s end, Senate Republicans had been summoned to the White House.

Trump didn’t exactly offer a spirited defense in brief remarks to reporters at that meeting, where he said it’s “OK" if the bill fails.

In truth, the writing was on the wall as early as Monday, thanks to the nonpartisan analysis showing millions of Americans would lose their health coverage under the plan.

What happens next, as Lisa Mascaro writes, will be a test of McConnell’s political dealmaking chops — an effort possibly helped by having plenty of money to spread around, due to the bill’s projected savings. Still, there are huge questions about its effects.

TRAVEL BAN RULING? QUICKLY FORGOTTEN

By now, the president may be getting used to the fleeting nature of news and his political fortunes. The healthcare debacle came just one day after Trump’s limited victory in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The justices’ decision to allow part of his travel ban to take effect, limiting entry for foreign visitors and immigrants, was touted by the White House. As David Savage wrote, the court took a “pragmatic approach" to the dispute over Trump’s powers over immigration policy.

Still, some remain unclear about what the justices meant by allowing entry into the country for those with a “bona fide" connection to the U.S.

COURT TAKES A PASS ON CALIFORNIA GUN LAW

Overshadowed by the decision to consider the travel ban case, the high court also took action on a big case affecting Californians: The justices refused to hear an appeal that sought to nix the state’s rules on carrying concealed guns in public. The case was being closely watched by those on both sides of 2nd Amendment court cases.

The justices also put off cases about immigration and borders on Monday, the last day of the court’s current session.

TRUMP’S SYRIA WARNING

The dire warning sent by the Trump administration on Monday night — a possible new chemical attack by the Syrian government — came with a threat of possible U.S. retaliation.

But the surprise announcement presents a problem for the president, write Brian Bennett and Noah Bierman. Stepping back, the warning serves as a test of Trump’s credibility after months of accusations against the nation’s intelligence community and other perceived enemies.

CALIFORNIA HAS A BUDGET. THE SPENDING STARTS ON SATURDAY

There was a time in Sacramento when governors made a big deal over the signing of a state budget. Elaborate ceremonies, detailed briefings by budget staffers, vetoes of spending proposals that drew quick condemnation from lawmakers.

That was then. This is now.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s return to the state Capitol in 2011 marked a shift in tone. On Tuesday, the governor signed the $183.2-billion spending plan into law. He issued a two-sentence statement, and that was it.

(Fun fact: Brown used his line-item veto power zero times on this year’s budget. Which governor holds the record for fewest uses of what statehouse denizens call the “blue pencil”? Yes, it’s Brown.)

The plan spends more on schools and a handful of programs designed for low-income Californians. It puts more into the state’s rainy-day fund. And it strikes a compromise on the use of new tobacco taxes approved by voters last November.

Take a look at some of the key numbers in this, the state’s biggest budget in history.

THE SHRINKING STATE TAX BOARD

As part of the budget, Brown signed a law on Tuesday that will break up California's historic but scandal-plagued tax collection agency.

The plan strips the state Board of Equalization of most of its powers and duties. State officials are now scrambling to create an entirely new department by July 1 — that’s Saturday, the beginning of the new fiscal year.