Essential Politics: In California's House races, the vote tallies are not trending toward Republicans

In the Assembly, 58 of the chamber’s 80 seats have Democrats who have either won or are leading. Republicans look to have safely won 20 seats and are holding on to slim leads in two others; if those flip, a 60-seat supermajority would be waiting in the wings. Those are tough odds for the new GOP leader in the Assembly chosen by her colleagues last week, Assemblywoman Marie Waldron (R-Escondido).