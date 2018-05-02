A quiet offer of help to county officials to fight California’s ‘sanctuary' law

The sanctuary law, named the "California Values Act," prevents law enforcement officers from holding and questioning people for federal immigration agents in many cases and limits them from sharing the release dates of some county jail inmates who are in the country illegally. It is one of three state immigration laws that Sessions has challenged in federal court, charging that Brown and lawmakers are attempting to keep federal immigration officials from doing their jobs. Speaking to law enforcement officers in Sacramento in March, Sessions said Democratic elected officials in California were advancing the political agendas of "radical extremists."