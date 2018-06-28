After winning the No. 2 spot by 125 votes, Rouda has to make up ground to unseat Rohrabacher

In the primary, he received just 30% of the vote, the lowest share of any California incumbent. He received roughly the same number of votes, about 52,000, as he did in the 2014 midterm primary, despite the fact that turnout this year was nearly double. That suggests voters who came out to support other Republicans — like former Orange County GOP Chairman Scott Baugh, a vocal critic of Rohrabacher’s before losing to him — may not be inclined to turn out for the incumbent in November.