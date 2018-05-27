California's free-for-all primaries have left things unsettled, but voters don't want to go back to the old ways

Fifty percent of registered voters in the poll said they like the top-two primary. But political parties would regain at least some of their power under a scenario preferred by 40% of voters who were surveyed: A primary where independent voters were the only ones who could play in a party's June election. It's unclear, though, whether such a system would meet the constitutional standard set 18 years ago. A party can have the option of allowing independent voters to participate in the primary, but it's less likely they can be forced to do so.