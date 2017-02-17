The Russia story roars back to life — Reviewing Week 4 of the Trump saga

Eight years ago today, President Obama signed the economic stimulus bill into law, marking a major legislative triumph for his new administration.

Sixteen years ago at this point, President George W. Bush had submitted his tax cut plan to Congress and was negotiating what would become the No Child Left Behind law.

President Trump has had his main initiative — a temporary travel ban on visits from seven mostly Muslim countries — blocked by federal courts, has been forced to fire his national security advisor and had to withdraw his nominee for secretary of Labor, who faced rejection by senators of his own party. Legislative proposals are nowhere in sight.

Good afternoon, I'm David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Welcome to the Friday edition of our Essential Politics newsletter, in which we look at the events of the week in Washington and elsewhere in national politics and highlight some particularly insightful stories.

WHAT DID THE PRESIDENT KNOW?

Trump has had a pretty terrible week. His White House is far from the “fine-tuned machine” the president boasted of at his news conference yesterday.

But neither is the 45th president on the verge of collapse. Democrats who don’t think he can survive should remember that most of them didn’t think he would win the election, either. And people who have visions of Watergate-style hearings dancing in their heads might want to think about the origins of a key moment in that scandal: Sen. Howard Baker’s often-quoted line was originally intended as a defense of Richard Nixon.

Nixon’s opponents had lots of evidence of wrongdoing by people working for his reelection, Baker noted, but that wasn’t what mattered. The key question, he said, was, “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

In the end, of course, to Baker’s dismay, the evidence showed that Nixon knew a lot about Watergate from a very early point. When that evidence became public, he had to resign.

But we’re very far from that in the gathering controversy about alleged contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the election.

Lots of evidence shows that the Russians interfered in the election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded they did so, at least in part, to help Trump. The FBI is looking at contacts between some people close to Trump and some Russian officials. But no one has proven that anyone in Trump’s orbit colluded in the Russian effort, let alone that Trump knew about such a plan.

At Thursday’s news conference, the president repeatedly evaded that key question, settling eventually — after being asked five times — on a lawyerly statement that “nobody I know of” had contacts with Russian officials during the campaign.

The firing of national security advisor Michael Flynn, who misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top administration officials about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S., revived attention to the issue and deepened already existing questions, about the Trump-Russia relationship, as David Cloud wrote. (Here’s a timeline of the Flynn controversy.)

But, just like Trump’s presidency, the Russia saga is at a very early stage.

“EROSION OF TRUST” — AND OF CLOUT

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Flynn was fired because of an “erosion of trust.” But what may worry the White House more right now is an erosion on Capitol Hill.

The clearest signal came from the withdrawal of Andrew Puzder’s nomination to be Labor secretary.

The problems Puzder faced were serious: his hiring of an immigrant in the U.S. illegally as a housekeeper, decades-old allegations of having hit his wife and restiveness on the right about his previous support for immigration reform, among others.

But politically, his troubles were not necessarily more fatal than those that faced Betsy DeVos, who squeaked by into the job of Education secretary last week, or Rep. Tom Price, who won a party-line vote to become Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Republicans held firm for the others, but they broke ranks on Puzder, with at least a dozen GOP senators expressing misgivings. The change had less to do with the nominee than with the president: Puzder’s fate gauges Trump’s loss of sway on Capitol Hill. That, in turn, is tied to his declining support among swing voters.

Trump’s job approval rating is at historic lows for a new president, with Americans deeply split on how they view him and deeply dug in on the subject. His core supporters love him, Democrats loathe him, and the small, but crucial, group of voters in between appears to have grown more skeptical.