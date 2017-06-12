Who is Christopher Ruddy, and why does he know what the president is thinking?

The Atlantic has called Ruddy the "Zelig of the Trump administration," a seemingly ubiquitous figure inside Trumpworld who often tells the media, on the record, what he thinks the president is thinking.

He was referring to former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III, who has been appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and any possible ties to the Trump administration.

"I think [Trump is] considering perhaps terminating the special counsel," said Ruddy during an appearance on PBS' "NewsHour."

It's the TV interview that set Washington abuzz Monday night, and it featured a familiar man, Newsmax Chief Executive and President Christopher Ruddy, talking about a familiar topic, President Trump.

Ruddy founded Newsmax, an influential conservative multimedia company, in 1998, after working as a journalist for the New York Post and the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He befriended Trump a year later.

"I've flown with him on his plane and I've gotten to know him pretty well through the years," Ruddy told RealClearPolitics in March. "He is someone who has always asked advice and feedback on political stuff."

Ruddy has a membership to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., and since Trump's political ascendancy, he has used his access to the president to act both as spokesman and journalist.

"Once in a blue moon he will say, ‘We gotta keep this confidential,’ and I always live by that. But very rarely will he say this to me now," Ruddy told RealClearPolitics. "I make a decision as to what I think he would like or not like, if I share something he said."

In February, Ruddy met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and came away telling news outlets that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was on a short leash with the president. (“This sounds like somebody with an ax to grind who has no real access to the president,” groused a senior administration official in response, speaking to the New York Times — unlike Ruddy — on the condition of anonymity.)

In March, Ruddy opened another possible portal into Trump's thinking after the president accused former President Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower.

"I spoke with the president twice yesterday about the wiretap story," Ruddy wrote in a column for Newsmax.com. "I haven’t seen him this [mad] in a long time. When I mentioned Obama 'denials' about the wiretaps, he shot back: 'This will be investigated, it will all come out. I will be proven right.' ”

In May, Ruddy wrote an op-ed for the New York Times largely defending Trump's "bully pulpit" on China, while acknowledging some of the criticisms of the president.

"At 70, he is also not about to change," Ruddy said. "He won’t stop saying things that rub people the wrong way. And he will not stop tweeting — nor should he (though perhaps there should be a process for reviewing his tweets before posting)."