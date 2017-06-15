Prayer and huge crowds as Congressional Baseball Game begins

Patrick Conroy, chaplain of the House of Representatives, left, leads both teams in a moment of prayer before the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington.

The Congressional Baseball Game has started , with a both somber and spirited tribute to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who remains in the hospital after being shot Wednesday during the Republican team's practice for the game.

Fans are packing the stands of Nationals Park, where Washington's Major League Baseball team plays, and organizers are reporting more than 20,000 tickets have been sold.

Capitol Hill aides and lovers of the annual game that pits Republicans versus Democrats are waving signs and cheering as things got underway.

The House chaplain led a moment of prayer for the players. President Trump addressed the crowd via video on the Jumbotron.