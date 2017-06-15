Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
The Congressional Baseball Game is underway.
- A gunman attacks Republicans practicing for a congressional baseball game
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition
- The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, described as irascible and angry, died at the scene
- President Trump is now being investigated by the special counsel for possible obstruction of justice
Prayer and huge crowds as Congressional Baseball Game begins
|Christina Bellantoni
The Congressional Baseball Game has started, with a both somber and spirited tribute to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who remains in the hospital after being shot Wednesday during the Republican team's practice for the game.
Fans are packing the stands of Nationals Park, where Washington's Major League Baseball team plays, and organizers are reporting more than 20,000 tickets have been sold.
Capitol Hill aides and lovers of the annual game that pits Republicans versus Democrats are waving signs and cheering as things got underway.
The House chaplain led a moment of prayer for the players. President Trump addressed the crowd via video on the Jumbotron.
"This game is always an important moment for both parties to come together," Trump said. He said the game takes on deeper meaning given the attack.
"By playing tonight you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults on our democracy. The game will go on."
Watch the game in this space