Pro-Trump group launches new attack ad against special counsel Robert Mueller

A Southern California group backing President Trump is out with a new ad attacking special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, criticizing the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible cooperation with Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The ad, called "Witch Hunt," features conservative favorite Tomi Lahren reflecting Trump's own language to complain about the probe. The more than $400,000 ad buy is expected to start running Sunday.

"Only in Washington could a rigged game like this be called independent," Lahren says, using air quotes in the ad to emphasize her point. She is now a senior advisor to Great America Alliance, which backs Trump.

The ad's chief complaint echoes Trump's criticism that Mueller's team has ties to Democrats, because some of the lawyers have given campaign contributions to the party. Trump has also complained of the relationship between fired FBI Director James B. Comey and Mueller, who was once his boss.

Mueller is a registered Republican. Among the members of the legal team he is assembling for the Russia probe -- which is also looking into whether the president obstructed the federal investigation by firing Comey -- four have donated to Democrats. One who gave the maximum donation to Trump rival Hillary Clinton also donated to Republicans.

Both Republicans and Democrats have praised Mueller's credentials and ability to handle the Russia probe as an independent investigation.

The group, which ran a similar attack against Comey ahead of his testimony earlier this month on Capitol Hill, has emerged as a key pro-Trump organization.